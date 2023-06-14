Pastor Steve Mitchell

Pastor Steve Mitchell 

Count Pastor Steve Mitchell among the many who are dissatisfied with communication as it relates to the proposed micro-shelter at Clay Street and Stadium Drive.

Mitchell heads Christ’s Church, the entity that owns the vacant lot being proposed as a temporary home to 40 or so people who are homeless. Neighbors have said the church is not keeping them informed about developments related to the proposal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.