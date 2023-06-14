Count Pastor Steve Mitchell among the many who are dissatisfied with communication as it relates to the proposed micro-shelter at Clay Street and Stadium Drive.
Mitchell heads Christ’s Church, the entity that owns the vacant lot being proposed as a temporary home to 40 or so people who are homeless. Neighbors have said the church is not keeping them informed about developments related to the proposal.
“We agree that we have not been able to respond as quickly and thoroughly as people would like us to be,” said Mitchell. “We ask for patience as we move through the process, as it is a process. We are considering all of the input being put forward, and will communicate when we have answers and can prepare adequate distributable information.”
The church is staffed by a half-time pastor and slightly less than half-time administrative assistant, Mitchell stated, so there is limited time available to answer letters and email while also meeting the needs of the congregation.
“We will be working with our neighborhood if, and as, the project moves forward,” said Mitchell.
Christ’s Church is one of several community partners involved in the micro-shelter. A second partner, Church at the Park from Salem, will lease the site from Christ’s Church and manage the shelter, if it comes to pass.
Lease arrangements between the two parties are under discussion, but nothing has been finalized at this time, said D. J. Vincent, pastor and CEO at Church in the Park.
Serving the needs of both the neighborhood and the homeless population “is a delicate balance, and as, and if, the site moves forward, we will work with all parties to do the best we can to assure and meet the needs of the less fortunate and our neighbors,” said Mitchell. “That work will begin in earnest when, and if, we continue to work toward the project.”
HB 2006, also known as the “Super Siting” bill, ends June 30. The possibility exists that the bill, and its funding, could be extended. But the walkout of Republican representatives at the State Capitol cast doubts on whether the session will end with any more legislative work completed, let alone the approval of an extension of HB 2006.
The micro-shelter proposal was for adults 18 and older. But the proposal now calls for a “mixed-use” community, said Vincent, “meaning we can serve adults and families.”
According to Vincent, the project was awarded $1.57 million in one-time funding from the state as an emergency response to rampant homelessness. It’s part of $79.2 million that is being distributed statewide.
“All these projects are asking the same question,” said Vincent, of whether continued funding will be available. “The state has indicated (it) is working on it and expectations are that funding will be renewable.”
Vincent said its possible community organizations and public agencies could provide additional funding if needed. But how much, if any, is speculation at this point.
Reaction so far from the community members has been mixed.
Beazea Haytas wants to see the project move forward. She lives in an apartment near Western Oregon and routinely walks her dog past the proposed micro-shelter lot.
“People need homes. It’s not people’s fault that they are homeless,” said Haytas. “A lot of times they just don’t have the right means, especially in this economy, to own a house or (rent) an apartment.”
Securing shelter is often the first step toward recovery, she added.
“Without shelters, it’s really difficult to get back on your feet. Because you’re constantly worried about where you’re going to sleep, when is your next meal coming,” said Haytas. “Having some type of shelter just makes it easier for so many people who have been struggling for so long to actually get back on their feet.”
Most neighbors aren’t as accommodating as Haytas. They’re worried about safety risks, drug use and vandalism. They’re worried about funding increases for basic city services, not to mention cuts to basic services if already limited funds are diverted due to new expenditures related to homeless people. They’re worried about property values plunging. They’re worried the number of homeless people here will exceed expectations and service capacity.
Justin Dallison came to Monmouth in 1987 as a freshman at Western Oregon. Monmouth has been home ever since. He and wife LuAnne bought their Cherry Lane home in 1995.
“We bought this house because we liked the neighborhood,” he said.
Now, after 28 years, they are considering moving. Dallison, a retired mental health professional for Catholic Community Services, is sympathetic to the plight of homeless people. But he also understands the problems that come with living directly across the street from a micro-shelter.
Health and safety risks is one the criteria used to determine if a micro-shelter is suitable for a neighborhood. Dallison said the answer is obvious.
“How do you determine health and safety? No one’s defined what that is. If it was me, I’m cut and dry. Bringing 40 people in, and if they cycle out every 90 days, that’s 360 people in a calendar year,” he said. “Usually, (these people) are all at a higher risk of addiction. That’s a health and safety risk. That in itself is a health and safety risk.”
Dallison also questions why one city, and one neighborhood specifically, be selected to house a county’s sheltered homeless population.
“Our neighborhood should assume the entire risk? That just doesn’t seem, I don’t know, equitable. It just doesn’t seem okay,” he said. “You know it’s sad. But I think that I’m gonna hope for the best and plan for the worst. And that’s where the church has left me.”
Time will tell what the Dallisons do.
The micro-shelter “is either going to go in or it’s not, and then I’ve got to deal with the consequences,” he said. “I don’t want to be a ‘not in my backyard kind of a guy.’ But this location literally does not make any sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.