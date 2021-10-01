BRIDGEPORT -- After 39 years, Pastor Ron Sutter will retire as the leader of Bridgeport Community Chapel on Oct. 3.
Sutter has been pastor at the church since 1982.
The chapel is planning a special celebration on Oct. 3 during the worship time.
"We, at Bridgeport Community Chapel are excited for this new time in the lives of Pastor Ron and his dear wife, Marijo. We pray it includes more time for hiking, too," read the church's announcement of Sutter's retirement.
