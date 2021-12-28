Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently helped many kids with shopping for gifts for their family.
The Shop with the Sheriff event has been going for more than 20 years. This program allows youth to shop for Christmas presents for their family and not themselves, with the help of a deputy. According to the PCSO, the program is possible thanks to the generous support from the Dallas Walmart, Polk County Service Integration and various local private donors. This season the PCSO helped 34 kids shop for gifts.
After the shopping trip, members of the Sheriff’s Office helped wrap the gifts. Santa even stopped by took photos with everyone in front of a green screen.
For more, see a video of the event on the PCSO Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PolkCountySheriffsOfficeOregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.