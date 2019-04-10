Tonight, April 10, is the night of the open house at Pedee School for parents of incoming sixth-graders and other families interested in sixth to eighth grade at Pedee. The open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. This is a chance to learn about the school, meet teachers and visit the school. Open enrollment begins in May.
—
Fourteen Pedee Church women and friends met at the church on Saturday, April 6, for an old-fashioned tea party. There was tea and coffee, and of course, Mary Cameron made beautiful trays of goodies to go with yummy salads, sandwiches, and creme puffs. It’s rumored that between Mary, April Makalea, Cheryl Boone, and Anita Keppinger, we could have our own country kitchen here in Pedee; such good cooks! Rebekah Schwanke spoke about “The Wonder of It All — that Jesus would lay down his life for us while we were yet sinners.” She shared a powerful story from her trip to Africa this last time.
—
I’m just home from an American Agri-Women conference in Las Vegas. At this meeting AAW updated its positions on issues concerning agriculture to take to congressional delegates in June. Members also listened to several women who farm or ranch along our southern border in Texas and Arizona and they’ve assured us that we truly do have a crisis at the border, which is a very dangerous place to be for them and their families. I hadn’t been to Las Vegas in more than 30 years — what a change! Big beautiful buildings and attractions there. I didn’t lose a dime, either. Didn’t gamble any, either.
—
I’ve seen some beautiful plants on Dancing Oaks’ website recently. They are open for the season, so go enjoy the beauty!
