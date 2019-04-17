Easter is this Sunday. Pedee Church will again have their sunrise service at 6:15 at Womer Cemetery, which they’ve had at least for the 40 years that we’ve lived here, and probably much longer. When we went to our first one, the trees next door were quite short so that we could actually see the sun come up, but not now. But it’s still a beautiful service, celebrating Christ’s resurrection. Oh, if it’s pouring, we’ll meet in the church.
—
Afterward the men of the church will serve breakfast for the community in the basement from 7 a.m. until people stop coming. It’s a come-as-you-are event (pajamas?) so join them for eggs, pancakes, and all the works. They’d love to see you. And then the Easter service is at 10. On Good Friday, April 19, there will be a potluck at 5 p.m. followed by prayer and worship from 6 to 8.
—
Dave and Suzanne Burbank took a long drive through Nevada to Mesquite, near the Arizona border, last week to visit Salem friends Paul and Julie Mather, who recently built a winter home there. They had a good time visiting state parks nearby, and going to the beautiful Zion National Park. Then after coming home, they went across the mountain to the Culver FFA Chapter’s annual banquet. Their son Derek is the FFA advisor there.
—
Diane Telfer, Lorraine Odell, and I all entered quilts in the Mid Valley Quilt Guild’s quilt show, which is this week at the Salem Armory on the state fairgrounds. Tomorrow and Friday, April 18 to 19, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20, the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This show is every other year and always good. Our favorite longarm quilter, Heidi Rodli, will also have two quilts entered. She’s a great quilter who often takes prizes at quilt shows, and she lives close by, up Kings Valley Highway near Dallas, so is convenient to take quilts to.
—
The Tryoneers 4-H Club members who are sewing will finish up their projects on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m., so all who have projects started should come. The kids will then start working on their cooking and photography projects next month. If your kids are interested in animal projects, contact Suzanne Burbank at burbankds@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.