The Pedee Women’s Club had their last meeting and potluck of the year, since both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Wednesday. It was a festive affair with 30 people attending, including four guests from the area. Audrey Beyerle Warburton came from the Smithfield community beyond Dallas where she lives on the farm her great-grandfather owned. Jen Lowry and Sharon Vannette were here from Dallas, and Renee Ames’ friend Jeff Laatz joined us from the Salt Creek area. We told them about what we do, including sending six to eight boxes of goodies to deployed service men and women every month (since World War II), making lap quilts for vets and crib quilts for the kids in CASA, and donating to our local school each year after our successful holiday fair and soup and pie lunch. Anyone is welcome any time, to join the group or to just visit.
Paul and Diane Telfer flew to China a few weeks ago, and the 11 days they were there were packed with interesting events. They visited China’s jade institute, a silk manufacturer and the silk embroidery institute, a tea farm, a pearl producer, and an herbal institute where they learned about Chinese folk medicine. They walked the city wall in Xi’an and visited the terra-cotta warriors, which were fantastic. They wanted to walk the Great Wall, but there was about an inch of snow on it, so was very dangerous walking due to the irregularity and steepness of the steps. Oh, and they visited Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City in Beijing and had lunch at a person’s home, where they taught them to make dumplings. It was a good trip.
Mel Nice, ever the storyteller, told an interesting story in their Christmas letter: When he was 5, his dad would drive his Model A Ford up a dirt road to the house. When they approached the house, he had to straddle a stump, which scraped the car. One day his dad decided to solve the problem, so Uncle Clarence brought a case of dynamite to use on the 20-inch stump. Uncle Clarence suggested six sticks, but Dad thought two would do it. Uncle Clarence won and six sticks were buried under the stump. The fuse was lit and they ran for cover. After a great explosion, Mel opened his eyes and saw the stump at least 50 feet in the air directly over the house. It landed on the roof with some of the roots protruding into the living quarters. Dad commented, “I think two sticks would have done the job.”
I heard from Pamela Duke, Ruth Stafford’s daughter who lives in Lompoc, California. She loves keeping up with friends and relatives in the area (17 first cousins!) through this column, and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.
Don’t forget to go to the Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7. Also, the church is having an Italian themed progressive dinner to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to help support Eric and Rebekah Schwanke’s mission trips. Text or email me at kovasha@gmail.com if you’d like to come. First stop is my house at 6:45 for appetizers.
