Christmas comes around so fast — and goes so fast! I wish we celebrated the 12 Days of Christmas (ending Jan. 6) like the Germans and other countries do. On the other hand, my tree needed to come down.
—
There were several Christmas events in Pedee this year. Our annual concert by guitarist Ron Miller was a delight and the Christmas Eve candlelight service at church was beautiful as usual, ending with “Joy to the World” sung by church and community members as we basked in the light of 70 candles. Unfortunately the children’s program was canceled due to the many cast members who were sick.
—
Kevin and Karen Porter hosted an open house and dinner on Dec. 21 for the Pedee Creek Road neighbors who watched their new home being built over the summer. Pretty close to 100 percent of the neighbors attended and ate a lot of good food. Their house is perfect for large gatherings, especially since they’d found a table on Craig’s List with 11 leaves for it — that’s a long table!
—
Fred and Cindy Clark’s son Hans, his girlfriend Tara Gildow, and kids Saoirse and Spike, also made the party as they had come in from Anchorage earlier that day. They and their dog Gretchen spent 10 days with the Clarks, which made the holidays for Fred and Cindy. Christmas Day was spent in Portland with Fred’s nephews and his sister and brother-in-law Carol and Stu Hemphill of Philomath. Tara is an artist and had a show in Portland this last summer.
—
After the candlelight service, our family went to Dave and Suzanne Burbank’s house to open gifts with them and our other daughter Lorraine and her family. On Christmas morning we went to grandson Brennan Burbank’s for a brunch, then Dave and Suzanne went to son Derek and Ashley Burbank’s for dinner and to see that 4-month-old grandson Bexton while we had dinner for Doug and Lorraine, their girls Victoria and Christina and Christina’s boyfriend Riley Vanetta of Eugene, and my cousin Marilyn McGettigan and her husband Steve from Philomath.
—
On New Year’s Eve 25 members and friends of Pedee Church had a progressive dinner party, which included appetizers at our house, soup and salad at Darrell and Bobbie Muncreif’s, an amazing pasta bar at the Makaleas’, and dessert at Chuck and Gail Goetzinger’s. We were all invited to stay at the Goetzinger’s to ring in the New Year, and the group who stayed and had such wide-ranging discussions going that we didn’t even see that ball fall. It really was fun in spite of the driving rain we drove around in.
