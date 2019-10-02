The Luckiamute Valley Charter School at Pedee is back in session for a new and exciting school year. They hit the ground running with Western Day, a fun day of food, dancing and getting to know each other. On Oct. 3, (this Thursday!) Pedee School will hold their fall open house from 5:30 to 6:30.
On Oct. 15, the Portland Opera will be visiting the school with their Opera-To-Go program. The fourth- and fifth-grade students from Bridgeport will be joining them for this amazing learning opportunity. The program will include classroom teaching time with the performers and also a performance, which will be in the Pedee Church sanctuary.
Students at LVCS will be kicking off this year’s fundraising efforts with a jog-a-thon scheduled for Oct. 17. Students will be looking for per lap or flat donations. All funds raised will go toward field trips and activities that enrich student education.
On Sept. 8-12, Eric and Rebekah Schwanke completed their first class at Pacific Evangelical School of Ministry in Portland, where they got to deep dive into studying the Bible and learn some of the Biblical languages. While there they were also blessed with fellowship with people on the same path of ministry training as they are. This begins Eric’s three years of PESM training for the ministry. His hopes are to become a pastor in rural America.
Rebekah’s passion for the Pro-Life movement continues to grow, and she loves being a volunteer at a local pregnancy resource center as well as being a Sidewalk Advocate for Life outside a local abortion facility. She is excited about participating in the next 40 Days for Life Campaign, which id a peaceful prayer vigil outside the abortion center in Salem. The Schwankes will be praying on the sidewalk in front of the building for one hour Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 to 3 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., if you’d like to join them.
Judy Guida just got home from Houston, where she celebrated granddaughter Nina’s 16th birthday. She and Joe then went on to Nueva Vallarta for a week to enjoy the beach and just take it easy after a very busy summer.
This rain sure ruined my petunias, but was so welcome to a thirsty pasture. Paul is hoping it takes care of irrigating for the season.
The Pedee News is now scheduled for every other week, so look for me in two weeks and check the Community Notebook column for scheduled events in Pedee.
