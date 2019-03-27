The Pedee campus of the Luckiamute Valley Charter School announced their honor roll students, who have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better: Karalee Beitel, Adriana Paz Cavett, Nathan Mitchell, Callie Sparre, Lily Williams, Tessa Case, Cayden Cokeley, Olivia-Jane Sherman, Nathan Hibbard, Hannah Evenson, Kimberli Gregory and Jonathan Berumen. Congratulations to them all!
—
On April 4, the Pedee eighth grade parents are invited to a planning meeting for eighth- grade promotion. The meeting will be at Abby’s Pizza in Dallas at 6 p.m.on that day. All eighth grade parents are encouraged to stop by, have some pizza and share their ideas for eighth-grade promotion.
—
Shawn and Trina Brotherton, with Kalina and Kindan, joined friends at their timeshare condo in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, a few weeks ago. The weather was grand, the condo elegant, and the company great. One fun part was feeding the iguanas, who have the vacationers’ numbers on that score, but they were instructed not to touch them! (Hmm — would that have been bad for the iguanas or the people?) Fortunately, the five family goats didn’t kid until after they got home. Twins all around so far.
—
Two weeks ago, when Judy Guida went to Houston to visit her brother-in-law Joe Guida and her grandchildren, Joe took Judy to dinner and proposed! Joe is Sam’s younger brother, which I think is cool since Judy gets to keep her name and the family gets to keep her. And Joe’s great nieces and nephews will also be his grandchildren. No wedding date has been set yet.
—
Former neighbor Jennifer Vandenberg came down to visit Judy last week. She, Judy, and I went to see Captain Marvel the first night (good movie), then the next day Jennifer interviewed me for “All Things Indie,” her podcast designed to hone a person’s writing skills. (“Indie” means a person who publishes independently of a formal publisher.) That was an interesting experience as she’s quite a good interviewer. She produces it with fellow author Kyle Pratt. Catch me on her podcast in a week or two!
