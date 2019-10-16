The Pedee Women’s Club is all set for their fabric sale this Saturday, Oct. 19. They had been given a substantial amount by a friend so they are selling it to help themselves and her out. The fabric is good quality and there are many large pieces, perfect for backing a quilt. In addition, Heidi Rodli, who lives up Kings Valley Highway close to Dallas, and who quilts many of our quilts with her long arm quilting machine, is having a stash sale at 685 Oak Villa Road in Dallas on the same morning. That means quilters can hit both sales at once and get some great bargains. Both sales start at 9 a.m.
—
Eric and Rebekah Schwanke reported last week that the daily feeding program started by their missionary friend Eddie that they are helping with in Dukana, Kenya, where they had been sent, has been quite welcomed by hungry villagers. Over the weekend, though, 32 families from a village northwest of Dukana were displaced by violence from another tribe. They left their village and fled, fearing for their lives, to Dukana. They have no food and this puts a greatly added strain on Dukana and Eddie’s ministry. If you wish to donate to this fund, which goes 100% for food, please send your donation to Pedee Church or directly to the Schwankes so they can get it to Eddie ASAP.
—
At the end of September, Ted and Ethelene Osgood drove to Silverton for five days with the Polk About Sams RV Club. They had a good time with RV friends, plus learned a lot about Silverton. They toured a hop farm while there, and went to see Mt. Angel’s state-of-the-art garbage disposal and recycling system. They said it was an amazing experience to see how the garbage is treated, recycled, and reduced to practically nothing.
—
Diane Telfer just returned from two weeks in Houston, Texas, working with the Red Cross to help the victims of Tropical Storm Imelda, which flooded and otherwise devastated 5,000 homes in the area. Her husband Paul spent two weeks in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier in the month, locating shelter for Bahamian refugees.
—
Oliver Dewey Simons was born to Josh and Nicola Simons on Sept. 29 in Salem. The 7.2-pound boy is Rich and Tess Simons’ first grandchild and Wilma Simons’ 12th great-grandchild. He is Nicola’s parents’ first grandchild, too, so he’ll get lots of attention. Bet Uncle Brandon and Aunt Katrina like him, too.
—
Dave Burbank went hunting in eastern Oregon for five days with cousins Mike McBeth and Mel and Marguerite Nice. He didn’t get his deer, but at one point a cougar was stalking the group as they were clearing a path. It was spotted by Mel, who sounded the alarm, so Dave was able to get it before it got them. They did see a bear and several does, but missed a buck.
—
Piano lessons started for 15 students in the home-schooling co-op in Pedee on Thursday. Teacher Anne Roby gave lessons until 7:30!
