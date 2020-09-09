Pat Yancey hosted Pedee Women’s Club’s first get-together since March at her home, to say goodbye to Doris Bodin who is moving with hubby Bert to Texas in a few weeks. Doris grew up in Texas and has family there, which she looking forward to seeing often. At this point, the club is planning to start meeting again, on the second Wednesday of each month.
The Women’s Club is also planning to have a garage sale in their parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support their club work since they won’t be having their holiday fair this year. If you’d like to donate to the sale, please contact Linda Chertudi, 503-838-0592, to arrange for pick-up or delivery.
Darrel and Shirley McBeth and Shirley’s mother, Elizabeth Stout, spent two weeks of their summer in southern Oregon, visiting Diamond Lake, Klamath Falls, Fort Rock and the surrounding area. They did some fishing, exploring and enjoying the trip.
Dave and Suzanne Burbank welcomed their family to their home on August 30th to celebrate their grandson’s first birthday. His parents, Derek and Ashley, grandparents and great grandparents Jim and Gloria Tiefenthaler were there, as well as great uncle and aunt, Doug and Lorraine Odell from Salem. Grandson was started out right, having a cherry pie for his “cake.”
Lori Ford’s niece and family visited her from Seattle this summer. They camped at her place had a lot of fun there and at the coast.
Diane Telfer spent two weeks in Cedar Rapids, IA, helping to assess the damage to homes done by Iowa’s devastating windstorm in August. The storm damaged several homes in the area and destroyed nearly a third of the state’s 32 million acres of crops. Diane said it was quite a sight to see, especially with all the trees downed. Covid 19 restrictions added to the confusion.
