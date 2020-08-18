The Polk County Youth Auction on Saturday, Aug 15, is now history and the kids in Pedee were happy with the results. Rylee Shockey had the reserve champion market turkey in the show, which was bought by Old Mill Feed Store in Dallas. Tryoneers 4-H Club members Kailey Traglia and Alex Russell placed first in their classes with their market hogs, and Kailey was sixth overall and Alex was eighth. Allana Russell got second in her market hog class and Savana Petty got fourth in her class, with her hog. Cambria Gilson placed eighth in her class. Abby Russell, Leo Mellein and Cyrus Ainsworth also participated with their hogs and Cameyna Gilson showed her turkey.
Pedee was also happy for Cheyenne McBeth, daughter of Mike and Melissa McBeth of Dallas, who had the champion market goat and reserve champion lamb. She was a member of the Dallas FFA chapter and graduated this year. She had bred her own animals, as opposed to buying them for the show.
The kids were all so appreciative of community members and businesses who supported them!
The auction was held at the Polk County Fairgrounds, under the trees in the beef show ring, which was nice in spite of the 97-degree temperature. Several Pedee residents volunteered at the auction, including Dave and Suzanne Burbank and Andrew and Stephanie Weston.
In other news of the summer, Joe and Judy Guida were married on June 27 in a ceremony with a very limited number of guests at her home on Pedee Creek Road. Their COVID-themed wedding featured masks that said “Cheers to Judy and Joe” and they gave each guest hand sanitizer as favors.
A few weeks ago I was thrilled when the church youth group and parents came over and weeded my much-neglected flower beds and planted new plants. The adults and older kids weeded and planted and the smaller kids carried the weeds out. They all had a great time working together and learning how to plant and how to then care for the plants. It also turned me into a beginner gardener, at least till the weather turns bad.
Pedee Church has been meeting outside in their amphitheater for the past several weeks. It leaves lots of room for social distancing but an opportunity to worship together. They meet at 9 am and if you’d like to come and want to be more comfortable, bring your own lawn chair and/or blanket. Some even back their pickups in and sit on theIr tailgates.
I personally have been involved in several meetings using the Zoom app, which works quite well. I think this pandemic will introduce people to other ways of doing things, which we might have not tried otherwise — conference calls with the doctor, home schooling, etc.
