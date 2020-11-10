Note! The Pedee Women’s Club is still having a final garage sale on Saturday, November 14, 9-3, to sell more of their stuff. Unfortunately they can’t sell pies, though — so sad! But come anyway for some good bargains. Plus you’ll be helping to keep the club afloat for another year, by shopping and/or donating items to sell.
———
Joe and Judy Guida spent part of last month getting their home in Eagle Crest ready for people who are staying for the next nine weeks. They drove back on Hwy 22 and saw poor Detroit. They have one grocery store left. It was sad to see various landmarks gone.
———
Paul and Diane Telfer spent some of their summer working with Red Cross to assess fire damage in both California and the Springfield area. They were glad to get back to their own lives, processing vegetables from their garden, visiting family, and then taking a hiking vacation in the Klamath Falls area. They hiked the Pacific Crest trail to Mt McLoughlin trail one beautiful day, a 13 mile round trip.
———
Pedee Church received two new couples as members into their congregation this last week. They are trying to decide how soon they can resume regular activities, like a progressive dinner on New Years Eve, but are concerned about how safe it would be with Covid 19 still hanging over their heads. At this point they are planning to have Ron Diller and his acoustical guitar in concert on December 19th.
———
Alex Russell turned 14 this month and celebrated with a small outdoor party on October 31st. Hay bales for seats, a fire for roasting marshmallows and some thoughtful gifts made for a pleasant (although somewhat chilly) party. Instead of a cake, he opted for doughnuts from the doughnut bar in Monmouth. He got a cinnamon roll that filled his plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.