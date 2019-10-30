You can rest easier knowing that 15 people recently received first aid, CPR, and AED training from Marcia Gilson and hosted at Pedee Church. One of the goals of this training was to ensure that people were trained to use an AED (automatic external defibrillator) that Pedee Church recently acquired through a grant. An AED in the hands of a person with CPR/AED training can mean the difference between life and death for a person having a cardiac emergency. In the event of a medical emergency, always call 911. If there is additional need, the AED at Pedee Church Is also available. Pedee Church is at 503-838-4073.
—
Judy Guida and former neighbor Sharon Offerdahl Ketchum took the trip of a lifetime to Tanzania to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa at over 16,000 feet high. They made it to 12,500 feet when Sharon had altitude sickness, and since the climb was getting more difficult each day, they went back down, but still had wonderful experiences on the way. Afterward they visited a school for orphans and extremely poor children in the village of Moshi, and then joined Judy’s fiancé Joe and Sharon’s husband Scott for a safari, which we’ll have details about next time, as they have some interesting information on each. This trip had been on Sharon’s bucket list since she was a preschooler.
—
We were the thankful recipients of Pedee Church’s effort to help others whenever they can. Our skylight is now leakproof, thanks to one member who was willing to climb up on the roof to make the repair, which I was unwilling to let Paul do.
