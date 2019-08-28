I’m sad to report that Dorothy McBeth, 98, passed away on Aug. 19. She had been failing for several weeks now, but it’s still a shock. She was one of the first people I had met when I moved to Pedee 40 years ago. She’d belonged to the Pedee Women’s Club since she was a young woman and was a faithful quilter all that time, and when she got too old to hand quilt around a frame, the rest of us quit, too (although we still make small quilts for veterans and children). That didn’t stop her from bringing her baked goodies and her famous pickles to club potlucks well into her 90s, though. She was loved by all who knew her. She was buried at Dallas Cemetery on Tuesday.
—
A few weeks ago Ted and Ethelene Osgood camped on the McKenzie River east of Eugene for a week with the Polk About Sams RV Club. It was a beautiful area, being very woodsy. There was also a great Christmas shop nearby, which the group had fun going to. The club tries to camp once a month, although Ted and Ethelene don’t make it that often.
—
Jack Giles was on KGW the other night when they featured the Albany Carousel. It has been 17 years in the making with an all-volunteer crew headed by Jack, a Pedee resident who is a professional carver, retired, and who has donated thousands of hours teaching others to carve. They do wonderful work, too, as the 52 animals are beautifully made. They figure it will be another 10 years to get the full number of animals completed.
—
Juandeane Skidmore had the pleasure of having her daughter Teresa Furutami and granddaughters Rachel and Sara, of Los Angeles, visit for a week. They had come on the way to taking Rachel to college, then Teresa and Sara flew home after a fun visit.
—
I had an interesting time judging the quilts entered at the Oregon State Fair last Tuesday. Many beautiful quilts were entered by all ages, including a class of 8-year-olds; they are worth going to the fair to see.
—
The woodcutting schedule at Pedee Church has changed. It will now be the second Saturday of the month. We will see you on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. at the church.
