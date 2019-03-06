Sandra Parks, who works with the SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) reading program at Kings Valley Charter School is looking for volunteers and a coordinator for the area. Volunteers are trained to read with a student for an hour a week, developing a vital one-on-one relationship with the child that often develops a lifelong reader. Kids who need them are also given free books. Look up getsmartoregon.org for more information, or call Sandra at 503-623-5820.
On Feb. 19, Audrey Cameron hosted a birthday party for Deanne Maddux and myself at Deanne’s home in Monmouth. Deanne turned 89 this year and is doing well. Her twin sister was planning to come up from California for the event but the weather was too bad. Donna Baldwin and Joan Kaiser also came to the birthday luncheon.
Pete and LaVerne Bennett spent a week in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, visiting their son and daughter-in-law Mike and Beth and granddaughter Natalie Bennett, who is a flight attendant for American Airlines and had a break between flights. A highlight of their trip (besides the warm weather) was an airboat ride in the Everglades where they spotted alligators. They also took a boat ride through the inner-coastal waterways and visited Butterfly World. LaVerne talked Mike into taking them to a quilt shop, the only one she had ever seen where you rang a bell and they came and unlocked the door.
This year Polk County Women for Agriculture, in which I have been active for 40 years, was in charge of planning Oregon Women for Agriculture’s annual conference, which celebrated 50 years of educating and advocating for agriculture. We met at the Spirit Mountain Lodge near Grand Ronde for two days last week, voting on new officers, setting a budget, and this year highlighted our projects over the last 50 years. We’ve had many a member in positions of importance over the years.
Pedee Church’s 60-year celebration of the building of their church is this Sunday, so hope to see you there!
