Pete and LaVerne Bennett had a good time in Grants Pass last week. They went on the dinner excursion on the Hellgate jet boat ride. The dinner was good and they had a great time, especially since the weather was not as hot as predicted. Pete even stopped (without LaVerne asking) at the quilt shop in Rice Hill. They had a nice visit with the owner who grew up in Independence and knew where Pedee is and is a relative of a family they knew.
—
Three Russell girls celebrated their birthdays together with a party for friends and family. Aliyah turned 8 on August 22, Abby turned 10 on the 28th, and Amaya turned 4 on the 29th, so they partied on August 26th. The girls got matching American Girl dolls from their grandparents, Jerry and Phyllis Russell, who had come for the occasion.
—
Speaking of the Russells, father Daniel took his four older kids on a field trip to Dr. David McCorkle’s who lives in Monmouth and is a butterfly scientist. He did a lot of his research in the Pedee area (Ronco Rd). He has thousands of specimens and helped establish our state insect. This time he showed the students baby butterflies he is growing from Michigan. (Caterpillars are about the size of a pepper grain.)
—
Dave and Suzanne Burbank became grandparents for the fourth time, when son Derek and Ashley welcomed their first child on August 30th, Bexton Daymond, who weighed in at 8-1/2 pounds. They live in Redmond.
—
Nic Heller was recently accepted to the College of Emergency Services Paramedic program, which means that for the next 12 weeks he will be attending their accelerated A&P program. Starting in January he will then start the paramedic portion of the program. He expects to graduate in March of 2021. Pacific West Ambulance and the Polk County Fire District are both assisting him with tuition.
—
My daughter Lorraine Odell and I picked blueberries last week at Kings Valley Gardens on Tatum Lane near the bridge in Kings Valley. It’s a wonderful place to pick and they should have blueberries through September. Buy local!
—
