Audrey Cameron was delighted to have son Clayton Cameron and his wife Jenny and their son Noah come to celebrate Noah’s 14th birthday. They drove up from Weaverville, California, and spent the weekend. They brought along their two dogs, a boxer and a German Shorthair, so with Audrey’s little pocket Beagle, family and dogs had a good time. Audrey’s peacocks all disappeared, but as soon as Clayton’s dogs left, they all came back from time in the oak trees surrounding the back pasture.
—
Judy Guida and fiancé Joe Guida had a great time at their Eagle Crest condo with Joe’s granddaughter Jackie Trussell and her family. She and Robby Dwiggin’s baby Jack was born on Dec. 4 and named after Robby’s grandfather Jack (not Jackie). It was fun to take him hiking along the Deschutes River, but the 3-month-old is already a veteran hiker, thanks to Mom and Dad.
—
Members of Pedee’s old neighborhood Bible study helped Deanne Maddux celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 29, at an open house Deanne’s granddaughter Janet Klinger hosted for friends and family. Deanne’s sister-in-law Mildred Birtchell came with son David Birtchell and granddaughter McKinsey Waynesness, who both flew in from Minnesota, mostly to visit Mildred. Deanne’s actual birthday is Feb. 15, but she spent that day with her twin sister Jeanne in Pendleton where Jeanne is in assisted living. Deanne lives at her home in Monmouth with Janet and her husband.
—
Former Pedee Church pastor, Carl Duhrkoop and his wife Nancy, visited on Sunday to evaluate Eric Schwanke as he preached. We were all glad to see them, as it’s been 36 years since he pastored here. They live near Portland and are retired. Eric and his wife Rebekah had driven over from their new home in Montana for the occasion, and it was good to see them, too.
—
The Pedee Charter School students are looking forward to spring, with a planned trip to Willamette University on March 9 to attend a performance by the Oregon Symphony and preparations by the eighth-graders for visits to Central High this month, and later in May, to Dallas High.
