Come on out to the Independence Days celebration in Independence the weekend of July 4-6 to see the Pedee Women’s Club’s new military quilt, and be the first to buy a raffle ticket to win it! The group makes a raffle quilt each year to be able to send six to eight gift boxes to deployed military each month. LaVerne Bennett designed and made this beautiful quilt this year and Pat Yancey quilted it. The club is also so thankful for Pam Burkhalter, who tireless promotes and manages the venues where we sell tickets every year, and for Judy Dixon, who heads the crew who prepares the boxes.
—
The club was happy to see Deanne Maddux’s two sister-in-laws, Mildred Maddux of Monmouth and Judy Houston of Chicago, who had come to visit Deanne. She had fallen at the end of May and broke her leg in two places and so had surgery and had a metal bar put in her leg. Her daughter Janet and husband are moving down from Boardman and will be living with Deanne, who celebrated her 89th birthday this spring.
—
Portia Perkins spent a week in Hawaii with her grand niece a few weeks ago. She’d never been there and wasn’t overly impressed, saying Oregon is much more beautiful.
—
Marge Robertson loved seeing her new great-grandson Cade last week, giving him a cute quilt and teddy bear she bought from the Women’s Club. They make quilts for children at risk, but sell some of them, too.
