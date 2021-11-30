WEST SALEM – The Pentacle Theatre brings holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play” to its stage running Dec. 3 through Dec. 18.
The stage has been transformed into a 1940s radio studio where actors gather to perform a live broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The play is the story of George Bailey, who considers his future on a fateful Christmas Eve. Clarence, a guardian angel, helps George realize how different the world would be if he’d never been born.
Five actors bring more than 40 different characters to life in front of a “live studio audience” at the Pentacle. They are joined onstage by two Foley artists, those who create sound effects that help tell the tale of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”.
The cast:
Scott Ramp as Freddie Filmore, who voices the parts of Announcer, Mr. Gower, Clarence, Cop, Peter Bailey, Ernie, Pete, Horace, Shultz and Sheriff.
Diane Slamp as Sally Applewhite, who voices the parts of Mary, Young Mary and Matilda.
·Teresa Waite as Lana Sherwood, who voices the parts of Violet, Young Violet, Mrs. Hatch, Mrs. Thompson and Janie.
Anthony Redelsperger as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood, who voices the parts of Joseph, Potter, Old Man Collins, Tommy, Nick, Harry Bailey, Ed, Sam Wainwright, Martini and Dr. Campbell.
Brad Steiner as Jake Laurents, who voices the parts of George Bailey and Young George.
Jason Ramey as Foley artist Trent Touchstone, who creates sound effects and voices the parts of Uncle Billy, Bert, Charlie, Mr. Welch, Bridge Keeper, Binky the Bouncer and Man.
Barbara Ramp as Foley artist Betty Blackwell, who creates sound effects and voices the parts of Rose Bailey, Ruth, Zuzu and Sadie Vance.
It’s a Wonderful Life radio play
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 18. Sunday matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The Thursday, Dec. 9 performance will be interpreted by a team of certified ASL interpreters. Doors open one hour before curtain to allow extra time for socially distanced seating.
Where: Pentacle Theatre, 324 52nd Ave. NW.
Tickets: Buy tickets online at tickets.penatacletheatre.org.
Frontline healthcare workers and people who hold an Oregon Trail Card are eligible for a 50% discount.
COVID-19 protocols: All audience members and volunteers must provide proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before the performance and everyone must wear a mask at all times while at Pentacle Theatre. Audience seating is limited to meet current social distancing protocols.
