WEST SALEM — Pentacle Theatre celebrates the return of live performances to its stage in West Salem with an audience favorite: Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit murder mystery, “The Mousetrap,” directed by David Cristobal and assistant director Emma Thurston.
The play opened on Oct. 8 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 23.
“The Mousetrap” begins with a murder (naturally) of a local woman. After the woman is murdered, the staff and guests at Monkswell Manor guesthouse find themselves stranded during a terrific snowstorm. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates everyone: The newlyweds running the guest house, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a dissatisfied jurist who makes life miserable for all, a retired Army major, a spinster with a curious background, and a strange man with an unplaceable accent who claims his car overturned in a snowdrift.
It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate.
This entertaining murder mystery features a surprise ending from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time.
The cast: In order of appearance—
• Sarah Aldrich as Mollie Ralston, proprietor of Monkswell Manor guesthouse.
• Michael Buss as Giles Ralston, Mollie’s husband who also runs Monkswell Manor.
• Carson Abrahamson as Christopher Wren, a hyperactive and peculiar young man who’s running away from something but refuses to say what.
• Laura Davis as Mrs. Boyle, a critical older woman who is pleased by nothing she observes.
• Ed Schoaps as Major Metcalf, who retired from the army, but little else is known about him.
• Kimberly Maione as Miss Casewell, an aloof woman who speaks offhandedly about the horrific experiences of her childhood.
• Tom Wrosch as Mr. Paravicini, a strange man of unknown provenance with an unplaceable accent, who claims his car has overturned in a snowdrift.
• Clyde Berry as Detective Sergeant Trotter, who arrives at the height of a snowstorm on skis to question everyone about a recent grisly murder and find the killer.
‘The Mousetrap’
When: Through Oct. 23. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Where: Pentacle Theatre, 324 52nd Ave. NW,
Off Highway 22 about 6 miles west of downtown Salem.
Admission: Tickets are available are $25 with a half-price tickets available to individuals who are frontline health workers or who hold an Oregon Trail Card.
Of note: All tickets are for a general admission performance. No reserved seating is available. Ticketholders will be seated on a first come, first served basis. Doors open 30 minutes before each performance
Ticket holders must provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours of the performance.
Audience members must also wear a mask inside and outside the auditorium at all times while at Pentacle Theatre. Face shields and gaiters are not permitted.
