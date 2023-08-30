Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody.
Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through Aug. 20-25
Men - total incarcerated: 81
Charges: Attempted invasion of personal privacy
Charges: On hold for U.S. Marshals (two counts of weapons offense 2, possession of dangerous drug)
Charges: Post Prison Violation (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle)
Charges: On hold for Benton County (possession of stolen vehicle)
Charges: On hold for Benton County (robbery 3)
Charges: Failure to appear (driving while suspended/revoked)
Carlos Manuel Merino-Hernandez
Charges: Failure to appear (theft 2), on hold for Marion County (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, interfering, theft 2)
Charges: Failure to appear (harassment)
Eduardo Luis Pacheco-Servin
Charges: On hold for Benton County (two counts of burglary 1, attempted strangling, stalking, menacing, harassment, trespassing)
Charges: Criminal trespass 1, probation violation (felony strangulation, menacing)
Charges: Post prison violation (weapon offense)
Charges: Driving under the influence of an intoxicant - felony, reckless driving, attempt to elude police vehicle, criminal driving suspended/revoke, on hold for Marion County (DUII)
Charges: Failure to appear (criminal trespass 2, criminal trespass 3)
Women - total incarcerated: 15
Independence Police Department
Santiago Cotecon Mendoza, 50, of Independence, was arrested for invasion of personal privacy.
Jaymi Miranda Camario, 26, of Salem, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Monmouth Police Department
Juan Carlos Quinones, 40, was arrested Aug. 23 for assault 4.
Marco Rosas Gutierrez, 22, was arrested Aug. 20 for theft by receiving and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dakota Winkler, 22, was arrested on Aug. 20 on an outstanding warrant.
Dalton Creson, 25, was arrested Aug. 21 on an outstanding warrant.
