Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody.
Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through June 18-23
Men - Total incarcerated: 84
David Benjamin Allen Booking Date: June 21 Charges: Hold (Benton County, failure to appear)
Booking Date: June 23 Charges: Hold (Lane County – failure to appear for initiating false report)
Jerry Dean Carmickle, Jr.
Booking Date: June 21 Charges: Post prison violation (sex assault 1, sodomy)
Wayne Douglas Davis Booking Date: June 20 Charges: Hold (Salem – driving while suspended; Marion County – theft 2, driving while suspended, reckless driving; Clackamas County – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, elude); failure to appear – Polk County (criminal driving while suspended)
Richard Lee Dinneen Booking Date: June 22 Charges: Three counts of contempt of court, assault 4, three counts of violation of release agreement
Juan Carlos Fernandez Booking Date: June 22 Charges: Probation violation (theft, unauthorized use of vehicle)
Steven Paul Johnson Booking Date: June 23 Charges: Animal abuse 1
Pavel Petrovich Kokhanevich
Booking Date: June 22 Charges: Theft 2
Brandon Lee Krebs Booking Date: June 17 Charges: Felon in possession of weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court, burglary 1, violation of restraining order
William Hal McDonald Booking Date: June 22 Charges: Three counts of sexual abuse 1, three counts of sodomy 1, incest
Jimm Ervin Murry Booking Date: June 23 Charges: Post prison violation (assault 4), unlawful possession of methamphetamine
Cody Ray Keith Peterson Booking Date: June 21 Charges: Hold (Benton County – assault 4)
Kyle Douglas Prock Booking Date: June 20 Charges: Two counts of failure to appear
Daniel Parker Rasberry Booking Date: June 20 Charges: 70 counts of violation of release agreement, five counts of contempt of court, strangulation, assault 4 – domestic violence, stalking
Richard Anthony Siler Booking Date: June 20 Charges: Post prison violation (rape 3)
Daniel Thomas Stanberry Booking Date: June 20 Charges: Hold (Benton County)
Samuel Everett Wilson Booking Date: June 13 Charges: Hold (Washington County – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle); two counts of probation violation (ID theft)
Women – Total incarcerated: 24
Jennifer Lee Hoefler Booking Date: June 21 Charges: Hold (Deschutes County – trespass 2, mischief 2); criminal mischief 2, theft 3, criminal trespass 1
Robin Holly Rindfusz Booking Date: June 20 Charges: Hold (Benton County – resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
Jessica Leigh Vanoutryve Booking Date: June 19 Charges: Failure to appear (attempt to commit class C felony, two counts of menacing)
Independence Police Department
Esau Diaz Velazquez, 30, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Jessica Leigh Vanoutryve, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Daniel Parker Rasberry, 39, of Springfield, was arrested on five counts of contempt of court.
Kenedy McKayla West, 24, was arrested for trespassing.
Monmouth Police Department
Noah Ryan McClaughry, 23, was arrested May 11 on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 36, was arrested May 31 for criminal trespass 2.
Peter Large Terrance, 24, was arrested May 10 on three outstanding warrants.
Hannah Christine Leos, 41, was arrested June 9 on three outstanding warrants.
Cesar Eduardo Ramirez, 25, was arrested June 10 for two counts of criminal mischief 1, reckless driving, driving under the influence of an intoxicant with a BAC of .14%, failure to perform duties - property damage, and two counts of reckless endangering.
Brandon Matthew Haney Holbrook, 20, was arrested June 13 for burglary 1, burglary 2, theft 1, theft 2, criminal mischief 2, and carry of concealed weapons (knife).
Dakota Winkler, 22, was arrested June 10 for criminal trespass 2.
Salvador Birrueta Farrias, 18, was arrested June 12 for three counts of harassment and assault 4.
