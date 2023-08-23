Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody.
Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through Aug. 14-18
Men - total incarcerated: 81
Cesar Enrique Carmona-Ramon
Charges: Assault 4, attempted assault of a public safety officer, attempted assault, criminal mischief 2
Charges: On hold for Marion County (failure to appear - robbery 3 and attempted aggravated harassment)
Charges: Violation of restraining order, contempt of court
Charges: Attempt to elude police officer vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering
Christopher James Dunworth
Charges: Hold for Benton County (driving under the influence of an intoxicant)
Charges: Failure to appear (burglary 3)
Charges: Harassment - domestic violence, criminal trespass 1
Charges: Probation violation (criminal mischief 2)
Andrew Jose Miguel Johnson
Charges: Failure to appear (criminal mischief 2, disorderly conduct 2)
Charges: Hold for Benton County (two counts giving false information, theft 3, three counts theft 2, burglary 2, criminal trespass 2)
Charges: On Hold for Clackamas County (failure to appear - theft 2)
Charges: Reckless driving, reckless endangering, flee/attempt to elude police officer vehicle
Charges: Giving false information to police officer, hold for Deschutes County (driving under the influence of an intoxicant, harassment)
Robert James Wheeler, Jr.
Charges: Failure to appear (theft 3), resisting arrest
Women - Total incarcerated: 21
Charges: Interfering with a police officer, harassment
Charges: Post prison violation (criminal mischief 1)
Charges: Criminal trespass 2
Charges: Failure to appear (parole violation - driving under the influence of an intoxicant)
Charges: Use of stun gun/tear gas/mace 2
Charges: Failure to appear (offensive littering)
Independence Police Department
Kent Eugene Vaughn II, 39, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and giving false information to a police officer.
Kyle Anthony Layman, 19, of Monmouth, was arrested for robbery 3 – convenience store.
Monmouth Police Department
Jose Anguiano, 32, was arrested on three counts of contempt of court, criminal mischief, harassment and on four outstanding warrants.
Eduardo Hernandez, 35, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 27, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Tyler Burk, 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Angela Gwyn, 45, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Whyatt Arnold, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Brian Fouse, 37, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Isaiah Nanez, 21, was arrested for public indecency.
Samuel Fitts, 39, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
