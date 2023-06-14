Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody
Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through June 1-9:
Men Total incarcerated: 82
Charges: Assault 4 - Domestic Violence
Charges: Hold (Marion County - Failure to Appear DUII), Post Prison Violation (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle)
Gregory Jame Paul Chaplin
Charges: Assault 2 - Domestic violence, coercion, assault 4 - domestic violence, strangulation - domestic violence
Charges: Criminal trespass 2
Harley Davidson Grant Date Booked: June 3
Charges: Hold (Marion County - Failure to Appear Theft 1), giving false information to a police officer, criminal trespass 2
Charges: Post Prison Supervision Violation (Burglary 1)
Charges: Post Prison Supervision Violation (Burglary 2)
Charges: Driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Charges: Reckless driving, two counts of contempt of court, violation of restraining order
Charges: Probation violation (driving while suspended, driving under the influence of an intoxicant)
Charges: Failure to appear (reckless driving)
Charges: Civil Hold (robbery 3, six counts of theft 2)
Charges: Civil Hold (menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, manslaughter 2, reckless driving)
Charges: Escape 3, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools
Charges: Driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Charges: Hold (Marion County - parole board warrant, FTA unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, FTA burglar 2/theft 2, FTA aggravated ID theft/possession of forgery tools), hold (Benton County - FTA ID theft), hold Clackamas County (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/possession of a stolen vehicle/theft 1)
Women Total incarcerated: 22
Charges: Attempt to commit a crime, six counts of forgery, 100 counts of mail theft)
Charges: Hold (Marion County - post prison supervision violation), theft 1
Charges: Hold (U.S. Marshalls - arson)
Charges: Hold (criminal trespassing), two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle
Charges: Hold (Lincoln County - criminal mischief 2, criminal citation), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft 1
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
At 4 p.m. June 7, the Independence Police Department helped with the apprehension of a suspect trying to elude Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle after receiving several reports of reckless driving on Gun Club Road near Monmouth Street around 4 p.m. The driver attempted to elude the deputies as they entered Independence, ultimately getting stuck in traffic. Officers responded to assist the deputies. Following a brief standoff, the driver, Moises Rodriquez-Gomez, of Independence, was taken into custody. Rodriquez-Gomez was lodged at Polk County Jail and charged with reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and attempt to elude.
Independence Police Department arrests
Jesus Trujillo, 47, a transient, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and escape 3.
John Aaron Hoy, 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Guillermo Arquimides Castro, 41, a transient, was arrested for contempt of court.
Scott David Henry, 39, a transient, was arrested for improper use of 911.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Jason Bohn, 49, was arrested May 31 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for an outstanding warrant.
Sergio Jimenez, 28, was arrested June 2 for assault 4 and disorderly conduct.
Andre Isaiah Estrada, 19, was arrested June 2 for criminal mischief 2, interfering with making a report, theft 1, harassment - domestic, coercion - domestic and disorderly conduct 2.
Dylan Tyler Fogal, 30, was arrested June 4 for an outstanding warrant.
Salvador A Birrueta Farias, 18, was arrested June 7 on two counts of harassment.
