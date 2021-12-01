Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY – It’s approaching the first weekend on December, and that means Christmas has officially arrived in Polk County.
The cities of Dallas, Independence, Falls City and Monmouth all have plenty going on to get you in the holiday spirit and book your appointment with Santa.
Here’s a list of holiday kick off activities in the area.
WOU’s 54th annual Holiday Lighting ceremony
Western Oregon University presents its 54th annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
This year, the event returns to in-person activities, beginning with a parade through Monmouth, starting at the Monmouth Library. The finale will be the lighting of the giant sequoia tree on the lawn of Campbell Hall.
Audiences will enjoy remarks from guest speakers, the reading of the winning essay by a Monmouth Elementary student and special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Don’t miss a chance to get photos with Santa outside at the Werner University Center Plaza — along with WOU mascot, Wolfie.
Santa Train is coming to town
Join Santa, albeit in a socially distant format, at Riverview Park on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at noon for Santa Train Stations.
Children will receive a goody bag with a DYI ornament, cookie, hot cocoa, and a letter to Santa, and children will be able to choose a gift while supplies last.
Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be socially distant.
“We appreciate your patience as we try to navigate the times and bring back some familiar traditions,” read a Facebook post about the event. “Our hope is to have Santa Train Stations back to a more normal event for next holiday season.”
Independence Riverview Park aglow
Come back to the waterfront in Independence at night until Jan. 9 to see Riverview Park aglow with holiday lights.
Monmouth makes spirits bright
Monmouth, in partnership with Western Oregon University’s tree lighting, has events all weekend long during Making Spirits Bright.
The festivities begin with the annual Holiday Light Parade before the WOU tree lighting. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Monmouth and will lead up to the lighting of the giant sequoia on the WOU campus.
Events continue on Saturday in downtown with a visit from Caesar the No Drama Llama at Main Street Park from noon to 3 p.m. Caesar will have autographed copies of his book for sale. Ash Creek Arts Center will host a kids holiday-themed craft at MaMere’s Guest House & Event Center, 212 Knox Street North, from noon to 4 p.m.
Check out the chili cooking skills of the firefighters of Polk County Fire District No. 1 at the return of the Chili and Cornbread Feed at Main Street Park from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds will support volunteer firefighters.
Back this year is the Make Monmouth Bright house decorating contest. Those in the competition will have their home lit up by Dec. 1 to give judges and community members a change to pick their favorites in three categories: Traditional Theme, Brightest (Blow the Fuse) and People’s Choice. For more information: Phyllis Bolman, 503-751-0145 or pbolman@ci.monmouth.or.us.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 15.
Dallas lights up for Christmas
The traditional holiday kickoff event in Dallas will change locations for 2021 due to the work being done at the Polk County Courthouse lawn.
But don’t let that damper your holiday spirit. You can meet Santa and stroll through a festival light display at Dallas City Park’s “old side,” 600 SW Allgood St., starting at 6 p.m on Friday.
Cookies and hot cocoa will be available to bring a little more cheer to the event.
Falls City kicks off the season
Amy and Art Houghtaling will lead Falls City annual Christmas tree lighting at Mountain Gospel Fellowship Church, 257 N. Main St. on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
Phoenix Christmas will begin the event with live music and carols at 6 p.m., followed by a reading of the Christmas story at 6:45 p.m.
Then at 7 p.m., the Houghtalings will light the tree.
Refreshments will be available.The event is also a collection for Toys for Tots, so anyone interested in helping can bring a new unwrapped gift that will be distributed by the Falls City Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.