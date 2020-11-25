DALLAS -- It may have been an overcast weekend, but judging by the turnout, local golfers were excited to particiate in the 22nd Annual Turkey Shoot at the Cross Creek Golf Course on Nov. 22.
Course owner Kathee Parpley, along with her husband Tim, said 120 golfers signed up with another 10 teams waiting trying to get in. She added usually they get around 80 golfers participating.
“We were thrilled by the turnout. People were so excited, thanking us for having a day to do something during the pandemic,” Kathee said. “It had rained a few days before, but they were thrilled to be out and about. And we were excited to be able to send them home with a turkey.”
In all, she said the tournament raised $600 for the Dallas Food Bank and generated more than 300 pounds of food donations.
Results of the Turkey Shoot Two Person Scramble:
FLIGHT A
GROSS:
1st - Jon Peterson & Zach Mode - 61
2nd - Jeff Ernst & Jerry Haris - 63
3rd - Rod Bershey & Barrett Johnson - 64
4th - Jim Hoppel & Connor Schehen - 66
NET:
1st - Ted Bennett & Landon Ross - 57.5
2nd - JIm Hart & Jason Berry - 59.0
3rd - Steve Ross & Layne Ross - 59.25
4th - Jacob Vasas & Dona Vasa - 61.0
5th - Jeff Jones & Mary Jones - 62.0
FLIGHT B
GROSS:
1st - Joel Rudishauser & Brandon Merchant - 63
2nd - A. J. Peterson & Mike Peterson - 66
3rd - Tie - Edward Wermy & Gayley Morrison and
Tyler Brandenburg & Sam Jones - 70
NET:
1st - Wayne Baughman & D. J. Hoffman - 59.25
2nd - Jeremy Ahola & Shawn Bellenbaum - 60.25
3rd - Albert Jiminez & Danny Alvarado - 63.75
4th - A. J. Morrison & Jordan Borelli - 65.75
HOLE EVENT PRIZES
KP #4 - Rod Hershey
KP - #7 - Dave Kerns
Long Drive - #8 - Pam Morrison
Long Drive - #8 - Zach Mode
Long Putt - #9 - Al Holland
KP in Two - #11- Adam Vasas
KP - #14 - Tyler Brandenburg
KP - #17 - Patti Youngren
KP #17 - Wayne Weathers
Long Putt - #18 - A. J. Peterson
