If you’re looking for something to do the morning of July 4, consider signing up for the Round Robin Pickleball Tournament, held at the Dallas Pickleball Courts, on the corner of Barberry and LaCreole streets.
The even begins at 7:30 a.m., when participants can begin checking in and warming up. The tournament starts at 8 a.m.
Different playing levels are offered, so don’t be intimidated if you’ve never played before. Come anyway and learn about a new sport.
Levels go from novice to experienced. Once all the round robin matches are completed, the players left can engage in in championship matches.
Registration can be found online, at www.dallaspickleballclub.net. Cost is $20 and includes snacks and a raffle.
Registration deadline is tomorrow, June 21.
