Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicates passing or failing their most recent inspection.
1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem
- Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink, specifically handwashing sink in employee bathroom has no paper towels. All sinks are using napkins as paper towels; a handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly, specifically front handwashing sink has bowl and soy sauce dish sitting in the basin; freezing temperatures are not recorded or records are not maintained or provided as required for raw, raw-marinated, partially cooked or marinated-partially cooked fish served or sold in a ready-to-eat form, specifically operator cannot provide records from distributor detailing parasite destruction in raw fish. no operator on site knows the name of food source company; food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically knives on magnet above prep area have an accumulation of food debris. operator states these knives have been washed, rinsed, and sanitized; potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically fried shrimp and chopped vegetables are sitting in a container of melted ice in glass reach in fridge (fridge is not operating), fried shrimp is 52f and chopped vegetables are 48f, operator states these were prepared about 2 hours ago.
154 S Main St., Independence
Masala Bites Indian Restaurant
- Food-contact surfaces are not cleaned between different raw animal foods, between raw to ready-to-eat foods, or as frequently as necessary, specifically knives hanging on the magnetic storage holder are not clean - food debris on the surface of the blades; ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically the ready to eat cooked foods in containers in the prep unit adjacent to the grill are not datemarked - operator stated that the ready to eat food is 24 hours old or older.
1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem
227 S Main St. Independence
1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem
1083 Monmouth St., Independence
- Raw or ready-to-eat food is not properly protected from cross-contamination, specifically several cases of raw ground beef are stored above lettuce and beside ready to eat lunch meat in the walk-in cooler; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food has not been consumed within the required time period or is not properly date-marked, specifically ready to eat chicken in the prep unit is date marked 6/2/23, over 7 days old; working containers of poisonous or toxic materials are not clearly labeled, specifically a spray bottle with chemical cleaner in it is stored in the bar area with no markings or label to identify the contents.
- Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically guacamole in the cold hold unit adjacent to the drive through window is at 45F, above 41F.
272 Pacific Ave. S., Monmouth
Tin Roof Bistro by Street Sweets
1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem
888 SE Monmouth Cutoff Road, Dallas
154 S Main St., Independence
1233 Riverbend Road NW, West Salem
