Editor’s Note: Polk County health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5 point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically individual packages of butter in a container are stored in water at 71 F, not at or below 41 F or above 135 F.
365 E Ellendale Ave., Dallas
Score: 95 - Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically two flats of raw eggs are sitting beside and above ready to eat salsa in the walk-in cooler.
Rick’s Place Coffee Pushcart
405 Main St. E., Monmouth
Score: 81 - Soap is not provided at a handwashing sink, specifically no soap at handwashing sink. plastic container is sitting in handwashing sink; ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked, specifically open container of half-n-half, bags of sticky rice and curried pork in reach-in are not date-marked, curried pork has green mold. Operator states food items were opened/prepared two days prior; and a test kit is not provided or is not accurate enough to measure the concentration of sanitizing solutions, specifically no test strips on-site.
289 E Ellendale 401, Dallas
Aaron & Jack’s Snack Shack
191 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth
303 N Main St., Independence
Momiji Sushi Bar & Restaurant,
1211 NW Edgewater St., West Salem
Score: 92 - Food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically the interior back wall of the microwave has food splatter dried onto the surface, not clean; and potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically a container of eel beside the microwave is at 67 f. The manager states that the eel has been sitting out at room temperature since 11:30 am.
Washington St. Steakhouse & Pub
141 SW Washington St., Dallas
Score: 87 - Soap is not provided at a handwashing sink, specifically men’s restroom soap dispenser is empty - no soap; and the chlorine sanitizer concentration, pH, or temperature is not adequate, specifically the bar dishwasher sanitizer is o ppm - the sanitizer solution container is empty.
1216 NW Wallace Road., West Salem
Westside Taphouse And Growler Fill
5172 Salem Dallas Highway, West Salem
Score: 97 - Food-contact surfaces are not clean, specifically food slicer adjacent to the breakfast area has dried food debris on the blade surface.
Brooks & Terry’s Espresso
1407 Monmouth St., Independence
Score: 97 - Soap is not provided at a handwashing sink, specifically hand soap is by three compartment sink - none were available at handwashing sink.
1311 Monmouth St., Independence
Score: 90 - The chlorine sanitizer concentration, pH, or temperature is not adequate, specifically sanitizer concentration in dishwasher is at 0 ppm; and potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically shredded cheese in metal container sitting on ice is at 58 F.
154 S Main St., Independence
11065 W Perrydale Road Loop, Amity
North Dallas Grill & Sports Bar
170 E Ellendale Ave., Dallas
Score: 95 - Medicines are improperly stored or labeled, specifically bottle of opened Pepto Bismol is stored above ready to eat foods in the back walk-in fridge.
400 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth
345 N Monmouth Ave– Library, Monmouth
Score: 97 - A test kit is not provided or is not accurate enough to measure the concentration of sanitizing solutions, specifically no sanitizer test strips onsite for testing the quaternary ammonia sanitizer used for the wipe cloth solution.
400 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth
345 N Monmouth Ave., Monmouth
