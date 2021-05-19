Dallas Class of 1971
The Dallas High class of 1971 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion on Friday, Aug. 13 with a get together at the Dallas Event Center, at 6 p.m. (the former J.C. Penny building). There will be a food cart, and No Host bar, with a $10 per person fee. Please RSVP to Denise Regnier Friesen at 503-507-2970 if you are planning to attend.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. there will also be a barbecue at the home of Ron and Audrey Graham Warkentin. A $10 fee is requested, and people are asked to bring a salad or dessert dish.
Audrey’s address is 16300 Shady Lane road, Monmouth. Please RSVP her at 503 428 2509.
For more information you may also contact Les Murray 503 580 3432, or visit the Dallas High Class of 1971, Face Book page.
Have a reunion coming up? Let us know. Send information to ionews@polkio.com.
