Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas High School performing arts department wants to challenge its audience with this year’s spring production. They want the audience to attend the performance of a play most have probably never heard about before – “The Yellow Boat.”
Program Director Blair Cromwell said “The Yellow Boat” is based on the true story of David and Sonja Saar’s son, Benjamin, who was born with congenital hemophilia and died in 1987 at the age of 8 of AIDS-related complications.
“The play is a celebration of a child’s life. Though it touches on and sensitively explores issues of death and dying and AIDS, the play is about living. It is about the power of imagination and of the arts to transform our lives and make them full of color, energy, humor and hope,” Cromwell said.
She said her department has long wanted to produce “The Yellow Boat,” but had to wait until the time was right.
“When I first saw it, it was at a children’s theater in Seattle and people came from all over the world to see it,” Cromwell said. “We, the collective theater, have been wanting to do this play for a long, long time. We had to wait for the right moment, the right group of kids. This group of kids really felt like the right group of kids to tell a delicate and joyful story.”
“The Yellow Boat” features a cast of 10, augmented by a technical crew of seven other students. Director Hannah Fawcett explained the main characters consist of the mother, the father and child Benjamin. The other seven actors play everybody else, constantly changing who they are, presenting the first challenge in terms of storytelling.
“And it’s all from the perspective of an 8-year-old child. It’s deeply imaginative and not always realistic,” Fawcett explained. “For example, we had conversations - do we use real x-rays since we’re not using real medical equipment? We’ve opted to draw medical equipment as it’s interpreted by a child. So, is the x-ray also drawn by a child? What are the rules of engagement of the world?”
The next challenge the cast hopes to overcome is presenting an unknown to the audience. Cromwell said if they only did plays that people have heard of, “then we’re going to do ‘Oklahoma,’ ‘Adams Family,’ any Disney, ‘Cinderella’, do those and that’s it.”
However, Fawcett and the cast knew they were on to something special early on in their effort to pepper in opportunities to learn after the more well-known productions.
“Gosh, I don’t think they’ve been as excited for a project in the same way as for this one. As soon as ‘Pride and Prejudice’ closed, we read this one as a group, and they were just ready to go, chomping at the bit for this project.”
Senior Kala Geissinger, who takes on the additional challenge of portraying Benjamin, agreed “The Yellow Boat” created a lot of buzz.
“I didn’t know what it was until we read through it. Once we did, I was really excited. It hits really hard at the end. I really liked the journey it took, how abstract it was,” Geissinger said.
As for playing a boy?
“I haven’t run into any challenges playing Ben. I just tap into my inner child and go for it,” she added.
“The Yellow Boat” has about a 90-minute runtime and runs at 7 p.m. May 5-7, with a 2 p.m. matinee May 7. Masks and vaccinations are optional for the audience. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To purchase tickets, go to www.dhstheatre.org.
While the play is appropriate for all ages, Fawcett said it does come with a general content warning.
“It does feature the death of a child. We always want people to know that going in. Though it’s not about the death of the child. It’s about the life of that particular child,” Fawcett explained.
“I think we’re going to need a lot of tissues,” Geissinger added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.