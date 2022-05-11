The Salem Symphonic Winds returns to the Elsinore Theatre at 3 p.m. May 22. The concert will feature an expanded concert band, comprised of musicians from Polk and Marion counties, performing dramatic music that showcases all the possible colors. John Skelton will conduct the program and offer a pre-concert talk about the music at 2:15 p.m.
The concert will include Spanish, Cuban and Mexican music and feature several soloists. It will begin with “Per la Flor del Lliri Blau (For the Blue Lily’s flower),” one of Joaquín Rodrigo’s most significant works. The work is based on a Valencian legend in which the three sons of a dying king go on a quest for the flower of the blue lily, whose magic powers will save their father. The youngest finds it but is killed by his ambitious brothers. The musical story is told with pageantry, gallantry, and lyrical melodies.
Kevin Vaughn will be featured in the US première of “Scent,” a concerto for E-flat clarinet by Saül Gómez Soler. The composer was inspired by the aromas that enrich our daily lives. The E-flat clarinet is the smallest member of the clarinet family, which you might consider the piccolo of the clarinet section. This work presents the instrument in a tuneful and virtuosic showcase.
Larry Harrington has written a new arrangement of “Babalú,” featuring Kurleen LaPlanche as the guest vocalist. The work was composed by Cuban-born composer Margarita Lecuona in 1939. It was popularized by Desi Arnaz, a Cuban-American actor, musician, bandleader, comedian, and film and television producer. It was his signature piece in appearances with Xavier Cugat, his band, and broadcasts of the I Love Lucy series with Lucille Ball. Larry Harrington was asked to offer an arrangement more faithful to the original composition by Lecuona, which was an appeal to the spirits for the healing of contagious diseases and epidemics.
Randy Kem first performed “Concertango” by Luis Serrano Alarcón in 2012. Randy is back, and he is bringing his friends from the Kemtone Quartet: Tim Gilson on bass, Jof Lee on piano, and Mike Snyder on drums. They often play as a jazz combo at Christo’s Lounge in Salem and other ensembles in the Portland area. In this program, the quartet will interact with the band in a fusion of Tango in the style of Astor Piazzolla, jazz, flamenco, and just pure fun.
The concert will conclude with the lush melodies and rousing dance rhythms of Danzón No. 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez. The Danzon dance originated in Cuba but has become an essential part of the folklore of the Mexican state of Veracruz. This arrangement will take our audience swaying to the ballroom dance halls of Mexico. The seductive, often melancholy nature of the dance is irresistible, both in the popular bands of dance halls and even more so in the masterful symphonic setting of Márquez.
