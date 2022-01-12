Itemizer-Observer report
SALEM — Salem Symphonic Winds returns to the Elsinore Theatre at 3 p.m. Jan. 23 for their first live season performance since theaters were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The musicians — including 14 members and one guest soloist from Polk County — are fully vaccinated and have prepared a dramatic program to entice community members back into the theater. Out of concern for public safety, everyone attending the concert will be required to show ID and proof of vaccination or a verified negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance.
John Skelton will conduct the program and offer a pre-concert talk about the music at 2:15 p.m. That will be followed by a short performance by the Willamette Valley Woodwind Quintet. The concert will include Spanish, Cuban and Mexican music and feature several soloists.
It will begin with Per la Flor del Lliri Blau (For the flower of the Blue Lily), a symphonic poem by Joaquín Rodrigo. The work is based on a Valencian legend and presents beautiful melodies and drama.
Kevin Vaughn will be featured in the US première of Scent, a concerto for E-flat clarinet by Saül Gómez Soler. The composer was inspired by the aromas that enrich our daily lives.
Larry Harrington is writing a new arrangement of Babalú, featuring Kurleen LaPlanche as the guest vocalist. The work was composed by Cuban-born composer Margarita Lecuona in 1939. It was popularized by Desi Arnaz, a Cuban-American actor, musician, bandleader, comedian and film and television producer. It was his signature piece in appearances with Xavier Cugat, his band, and broadcasts of the “I Love Lucy” series with Lucille Ball. Larry Harrington was asked to offer an arrangement more faithful to the original composition by Lecuona, which was an appeal to the spirits for the healing of contagious diseases and epidemics.
Randy Kem first performed Concertango by Luis Serrano Alarcón in 2012. Randy is back, and he is bringing his friends from the Kemtone Quartet: Tim Gilson on bass, Jof Lee on piano, and Mike Snyder on drums. They often play as a jazz combo at Christo’s Lounge in Salem. In this program, the quartet will interact with the band in a fusion of Tango in the style of Astor Piazolla, jazz, flamenco, and just pure fun.
The concert will conclude with the lush melodies and rousing dance rhythms of Danzón No. 2 by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez.
Tickets are available at the Elsinore Theatre, 170 High St. SE in Salem, or online at ElsinoreTheatre.com. For more information about the program and COVID-19 requirements, visit SalemSymphonicWinds.org or call (503) 362-0485.
