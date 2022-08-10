STAR award

Samantha Hittle (center) is presented the first quarterly STAR Award Aug. 9 by (from left) Commissioners Jeremy Gordon, Craig Pope, Director of Community Corrections Jodi Merritt and Lyle Mordhorst.

 Photo by David Hayes

The Polk County Board of Commissioners and staff recognized Samantha Hittle with its first STAR (Special Thanks and Recognition) Award Aug. 9.

The STAR Award is a new quarterly recognition program where each department head nominates someone in their department each quarter for going above and beyond their typical duties and making a significant difference.

