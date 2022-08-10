The Polk County Board of Commissioners and staff recognized Samantha Hittle with its first STAR (Special Thanks and Recognition) Award Aug. 9.
The STAR Award is a new quarterly recognition program where each department head nominates someone in their department each quarter for going above and beyond their typical duties and making a significant difference.
Jodi Merritt, director of community corrections, nominated Hittle. She wrote:
“Sam has been instrumental in keeping our office afloat over these past few months. We have endured a number of staffing transitions, to include the loss of our office manager, retirement of a half-time clerical and the acquisition of a new probation officer. All of these positions have had a direct impact on Sam and the front office, resulting in Sam taking on a number of officer manager duties and technical tasks, in addition to maintaining her own duties. Further, she has taken on the responsibility of training her new supervisor, while also providing training to the new half-time office specialist and providing technical support to a newly hired probation officer, all in addition to her work for both Adult and Juvenile Probation.
“Sam has taken on these tasks and responsibilities without being asked and has done so with a positive attitude, poise and proficiency. Throughout these uncomfortable transitions, Sam has continued to display an exemplary level of leadership, integrity and grace. Sam is truly appreciated and we are thankful to have her as part of our team.”
Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst, who read the award at the meeting, said, “On behalf of the board, we are excited to recognize Sam as the first, of what we hope will be many, STAR Recognition recipients. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication.”
