Schmidt — 70 years
Lyle and Eldora Schmidt, of Dallas, are celebrating 70 years of marriage. Lyle Schmidt and Eldora Buhler were married Aug. 3, 1951, at the Dallas Mennonite Brethren Church. They’ve lived and worked in Dallas all their married lives. They raised their five children in Dallas as well.
