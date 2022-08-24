Susan and Mick Shepard

Mick and Susan Shepard are celebrating their 50th anniversary Aug. 26. High school sweethearts from Mapleton, Oregon, they moved their family to Monmouth and spent the next 37 years of their marriage. Their boys Shawn and Devon, daughter in law Nikki, and two grandchildren Justina and Taylor are having a celebration for Mick and Susan on Saturday Aug. 27, from 2-5 p.m. at The Cornerstone Church, 4395 Independence Highway.

