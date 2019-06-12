Looking for something to sign your kid up for this summer? Sign up now for a six-week soccer class for your kids, ages 2-10, offered by Kidz Love Soccer through the City of Dallas.
Classes begin every Tuesday starting June 18 through July 23.
Classes are broken up by age group, and includes: Mommy/Daddy and me, for kiddos aged 2-3 ½, from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.; Tot/Pre-soccer, 3 ½-4, from 5:30 to 6:05 p.m.; Soccer 1, 5-6, from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.; and Soccer 2, 7-10, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
All classes are held at Roger Jordan Park.
Kidz Love Soccer classes focus on helping kids develop their large motor skills, socialization and good sportsmanship through skill demonstrations and fun, age-appropriate games. These build self-esteem while developing core soccer skills like dribbling, passing and shooting. Shin guards are required for all classes except Mommy/Daddy & Me Soccer.
Cost per class is $79.
To register: www.kidzlovesoccer.com/classes.php
For more information, contact Kidz Love Soccer at 1-888-277-9542 or info@kidzlovesoccer.com
