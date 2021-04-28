WVH hosts jewelry sale on May 1
Willamette Valley Hospice invites the community to a Just in Time for Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale to benefit the organization’s music therapy program.
The sale is May 1, from 1 to 5 p.m., and will take place in a beautiful, outdoor private garden with stunning views and feature the hospice’s board-certified music therapists sharing songs and stories hourly.
A variety of new and used jewelry will be available for sale. The sale will include opportunities to win gift baskets, enjoy live music, and games. COVID-19 precautions will be followed and masks will be required.
Other safety measures have been implemented, including limited admission. Registeration and more information can be found at https://wvh.ejoinme.org/Registration.
For more information: donorservices@wvh.org or 503-588-3600.
Monmouth Garden Club holds sale
The Monmouth Garden Club’s annual plant sale is Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library parking lot, 168 Ecols St. S, Monmouth.
The club will be selling perennials, annuals, bulbs, vegetable plants, trees, shrubs, herbs, sedum gardens, and house plants.
Wake Up at BeckenRidge Vineyards
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce holds Wake Up Wednesday with host BeckenRidge Vineyards on May 5 from 8 to 9 a.m.
The owners of BeckenRidge, Jim and Tanya Turner also own Radius Tasting room in Dallas.
BeckenRidge is located at 300 Reuben Boise Road in Dallas.
Wake Up Wednesday is held the first and third Wednesday of every month, and is a chance to meet business owners and chamber members.
Flower basket sale benefits wrestling programs
This week is your last change to order a hanging flower basket to benefit the Dallas Mat Club and LaCreole Middle School wrestling programs.
Baskets are $38 of a 12-inch basket, which include petunias and a variety of annuals.
Orders are due by Friday, and can be made with Alicia Bodenhamer, 503-983-6616 or by email abodenhamer16@gmail.com.
Baskets will arrive on May 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the gravel parking lot between LaCreole and United Methodist Church.
Salem City Club hosts Fagan
Salem City Club will host Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday at noon on Zoom.
Fagan served as a member of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 until 2017 and as a member of the Oregon Senate from 2019 until 2020. She was sworn in as the Secretary of State on Jan. 4, 2021.
Those wishing to register go to: salemcityclub.com.
Meetings are free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
