Dallas Library presents Spring storywalk
The Dallas Library, Dallas Downtown Association, and local businesses are featuring a kid’s “Spring Storywalk” in downtown Dallas.
Participants can walk through downtown Dallas reading the illustrated pages of “The Spiffiest Giant in Town” by Julia Donaldson.
The library will provide maps of the business windows featuring each numbered page of the book. To participate, come to the library to get your map.
The library is open to the public Monday through Friday 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also get the map using our curbside service. Just pull up to the library entrance off Jefferson Street and call the curbside number posted on the book drop. (No curbside service on Saturdays.)
After completing the “Storywalk”, participants can come to the library or call 503-263-2633 to have their name entered into a prize drawing. The “Storywalk” will run through May 15. We want to thank all the business owners who make these Storywalks possible.
Vaccination clinic set in Falls City
Salem Health will host a vaccination clinic at Falls City Community Center and Fire Hall on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adults 65 and older and Phase 1B groups 1 through 7 are eligible.
Appointments are required and can be made here: bit.ly/31xRjmL.
Mayor Jeremy Gordon said the city is happy to host the clinic.
“We are thrilled to partner with Salem Health by hosting their Mobile Vaccination Team on April 9 in the Falls City Community Center and Fire Hall,” Gordon said. “Salem Health’s commitment to reaching everyone in rural Polk County is greatly appreciated and will help ensure health and wellness in Falls City.”
