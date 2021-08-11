National Night Out

The Beal Christmas Tree Farm hosts their first National Night Out neighborhood get together,

welcoming neighbors familiar and new. They also received a visit from Deputy Fagan from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputy Fagan spent quality time with all of us, and everyone appreciated his kindness and the time he spent getting to know us. Everyone had such a great time. Thank you Deputy Fagan and our Polk County Sheriff’s Office for everything you do for our county,” Don and Ann Beal wrote on their Facebook page.