Dallas Library hosts author/songwriter
Dallas Library will host Oregon author Willy Vlautin on Friday at 7 p.m.
He is the award-winning author of six novels, including The Free, The Motel Life, Lean on Pete, and the recently released The Night Always Comes.
The novel, Lean on Pete, won two Oregon Book Awards.
Publishers Weekly says of The Night Always Comes, “Vlautin offers a stunning, heartbreaking study of one woman’s struggle against fate and circumstance in an America that’s left her behind…”
Ursula Le Guin wrote that, “Willy Vlautin is one of the bravest novelists writing.... An unsentimental Steinbeck, a heartbroken Haruf, Willy Vlautin tells us who really lives now in our America, our city in ruins.”
He is also the singer/songwriter for the bands Richmond Fontaine and the Delines. There will be a selection of his books available for purchase and signing. This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library. Contact the library for further information, 503-623-2633 or facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Farmers hosts Wake up Wednesday
Farmers Insurance in Dallas will hold the next Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday networking event.
Agent Zachary Steele will host the Aug. 18 event from 8 to 9 a.m. Zachary Steele Agency is located at 410 E. Ellendale Ave. Unit No. 3, Dallas.
Golf for ‘Every Child’
Every Child Polk County will host a benefit golf tournament on Aug. 28 is looking for teams and sponsors.
Every Child’s mission is to provide support to vulnerable children and families in Oregon in partnership with the Department of Human Services.
The benefit, “Go Green for Kids” will be held Aug. 28 at Dallas Golf Club and four-person team will compete over nine hole for the best ball score.
The tournament will be follow by a barbecue, kids games and activities and an awards ceremony.
Register at GoGreenForKids.org.
Tickets on sale for Art & Wine Walk
The Dallas Art & Wine walk is Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Dallas.
Tickets are on sale now for $10 and include an entry, wine, glass, and map. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com and search for Dallas Art & Wine Walk.
Day-of tickets are available at the Polk County Courthouse square. Tasting tickets are 10 for $15 or $2 each.
For more information: ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed for Ghost Walk
Have you got a knack for raising goosebumps while spinning a yarn around the campfire? Then the Independence Downtown Association needs your skills for their annual Ghost Walk.
The tour returns for its 20th year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. When the walk began in 2002, there were 300 participants. In 2019, its popularity had grown to 2,000 guests.
This year’s walk will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2. The free walk is self-hosted with guests receiving a map showing the locations of the 21 stops and “showtimes” where stories will be told. Eight volunteers are still needed to recount the haunted history of these locations. There is no age limit to become a narrator, but there are stairs in some buildings that may present a physical limitation for some.
To sign up, contact Marylin Morton at marilyn97351@gmail.com or 580-8525.
Lions Club hosts Cruise-In
The Central Lions Club of Monmouth-Independence hosts its 10th annual Cruise-in Car Show on Aug. 21 in the Independence Riverview Park. Cars will begin arriving at 8 am and the event is 9 a.m. until the end of the trophy presentation at 2 p.m.
Entry is open to all vehicle years, makes and models. The registration fee of $20 includes breakfast for the drivers. Car owners as well as all fans of cool cars are welcome.
The show will include a raffle and a 50/50 drawing plus classic rock music on the PA system. Goodie bags and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrants.
Proceeds will help support the Central Lions Club’s ongoing scholarship and vision programs. For more information, email centrallionscruisein@gmail.com.
