Registration open for Back to School Bash
Parents can register students for free school supplies during the Back to School Bash, organized by Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department.
Instead an event, the giveaway will be drive-thru this year.
Students from Dallas, Central and Falls City are welcome to register at www.tinyurl.com/B2SB.
Central’s event is Wednesday (Aug. 19), Dallas’ is Aug. 26 and Falls City’s is Sept. 2.
Salem Distillery holds grand opening
Divine Distiller’s, Salem’s only distillery, invites the public to its grand opening, Aug. 15, from 2 to 10 p.m.
After multiple moves in North Salem, the craft distillery has moved into their permanent home at 2475 25th St SE, Salem. This location is the space for retail sales, tasting, cocktails and the production of alcoholic spirits which includes fermentation and distillation.
At the opening, cocktails featuring Divine Distillers’ agave (tequila), rum or brandies will be available for purchase as well as nonalcoholic mocktails.
Erin Westfall (pop, soul and jazz) will perform live, under the canopy in the afternoon. In the evening, local blues artist Ty Curtis will play parking lot starting at 6:30 pm. El Pelon taco truck, and newly opened iWingz offers multiple choices of food for purchase.
Current tasting room hours: Friday and Saturday 4:30 – 8:30 pm. Potentially additional hour as the business adjusts to the new normal.
Check the distillery’s Facebook page for updates.
Livestock auction at fairgrounds
The Polk County Youth Livestock Auction will take place on Aug. 15.
The event will be at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center starting at 10 a.m. Auction categories this year are turkeys, goats, steers, lambs, rabbits and pigs.
The event will be adjusted to accommodate for physical distance for those who choose to make their bids in person on Aug. 15.
Bids also are accepted via phone or email before Aug. 13.
Buyers have the following options this year:
Purchase a whole animal and keep it
Purchase an animal and sell it to the floor buyer
Give money to an individual or group of members
Give money to the Polk County Women for Ag buyers pool
Absentee buyer options are available as well.
For more information or to register as a buyer, find Polk County Livestock Association on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.