Polk museum holds annual porch sale
The Polk County History Museum holds its annual Porch Sale on Friday and Saturday. The sale opens at about 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. each day.
All items for sale have been donated by the public. No museum artifacts are sold in the sale.
The museum is self-supporting, and does not receive financial support from any public agency. The porch sale is one way to provide the funds needed to continue the museum’s mission to preserve the history of Polk County
The museum is located at the south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds parking lot in Rickreall off Highway 99W
For more information about this sale or the museum: http://www.polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 503-623-6251.
New art gallery opens in Salem
A new gallery is bringing art back to the heart of downtown Salem.
Salem on the Edge is a contemporary gallery featuring work by a variety of northwest artists, with a focus on representing Salem.
The gallery aims to provide a rotating selection of art at varying price points and sizes approachable to a range of buyers.
Current artists include: Jonathan Bucci — oil stick, monotype collage (Salem); Bonnie Hull — acrylic (Salem); Michael Hernandez — acrylic (Salem) ; Elizabeth Bauman — acrylic (Salem) ; Tim Timmerman — mix media, oil (Newberg); Rebecca Mannheimer — acrylic (Eugene); Aron Michael Johnston — oil (Salem) ; Sarah Sedwick — oil (Eugene); Seth Allen — acrylic (Salem); Melanie Weston — mixed media, watercolor (Salem); Joshua Blue — acrylic (Salem); Terri Cutz — acrylic,oil, watercolor (Portland); David George Andersen — mixed media; Silvina Day — oil (Salem); Susan Napack — mixed media (Salem); and Dayna Collins — acrylic, mixed media (Salem).
The gallery is located at 156 Liberty St NE, Salem, Oregon. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 11a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Mask required per Governor regulation and social distancing is requested.
Old Mill hosts horse and trainer
Kirsten Rodli and the mustang yearling she trained over the summer, Tovah, will be hosting a meet and greet at Old Mill Feed & Garden, 1313 Main St., Dallas.
Rodli and Tovah are part of Youth and Yearling Challenge, a program of the Mustang Heritage Foundation. Youths in the challenge are given 98 days to gentle and train a yearling mustang less than 60 days out of the wild. They display the results of the training at a horse show before putting the horses up for adoption through an auction.
Rodli and Tovah will put their hard work on display on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.