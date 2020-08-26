EBC to begin Bible study
Precepts Bible Study of Mark starts on Thursday Sept. 10 at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Dallas.
To join, RSVP by Aug. 27 to Roslee Stente: 503-623-5782 or email rrstente@q.com. Book for Bible Study if $20.25
Dallas Wine event tickets on sale
The Dallas Area Visitors Center, in partnership with Benedetto Vineyards, will host the first Wine and Music Market to feature wine produced locally on Sept. 5. The event will have wineries, cider houses and breweries from Polk County and the Willamette Valley in downtown Dallas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available for prepurchase for $20 on www.eventbrite.com. Included with a general admission ticket is a commemorative Wine and Music Market glass along with five tasting tickets. Minors under 21 are welcome to attend, if accompanies by a participant over 21, for only $5. There will be several non alcoholic beverage choices for the younger participants. If still available, tickets may be purchased at the event for $25. However, due to COVID-19 regulations, this event is capped at 250 participants. Pre-purchasing your tickets is strongly encouraged.
For more information: www.exploredallasoregon.org/wineandmusicmarket.
‘Farm to families’ to end Monday
The Farm to Families food box distribution that is currently happening on Mondays at the Academy building in Dallas will be ending on Monday (Aug. 31)
Dallas Food Bank has been working with Marion Polk Food Share on this project and are looking for ways to continue it.
The distribution is at the Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St. Dallas, starting at 2 p.m.
For more information: 503-623-9664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.