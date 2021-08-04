Check out live concerts
Summer concert series in Monmouth, Dallas and Independence continue this week, with the first show in Monmouth on Wednesday (today). Come down to Main Street Park in Monmouth to see folk band Severin Sisters at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, the Rotary Performing Arts Stage in Dallas welcomes local favorite Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts to close out the 2021 Sounds of Summer series. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at Main and Academy streets in Dallas.
River’s Edge Summer Series hosts southern rock band The Boondock Boys on Friday at Riverview Park amphitheater in downtown Independence. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget about Movies in the Park, also part of the River’s Edge Series. Thursday Black Panther begins at 8:30 p.m. at Riverview Park. All shows are free and food and beverages are available at all venues.
