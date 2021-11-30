Dallas library hosts NASA’S telescope presentation
Dallas resident and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson will present another in the illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
This will be an in-person event in the Dallas library titled “NASA’S James Webb Space Telescope: Out Into the Icy Cold of Deep Space to Detect Faint Infrared Light.”
NASA’s follow up to the phenomenally successful Hubble Telescope is the long awaited, much larger and more complex James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
What is it designed to do? How does something this big get folded up into a booster rocket fairing? What will it take to unfold and test it after it’s launched on Dec. 18? You’ll have to see it to believe it!
Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. His presentations are always fun and informative.
This free event is for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Masks are required. For more information call 503-623-2633.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library.
Monmouth library offers holiday card craft
Monmouth Public Library will give away a take-and-make holiday card craft the week of Dec. 7 (Tuesday).
You can pick up the crafts at the library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth.
For more information: 503-751-0182.
Monmouth Senior Center Calendar
Wednesday, Dec. 1
9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, 2 p.m. – Farewell social for interns.
Thursday, Dec. 2
8 a.m. -–Yoga, 11 a.m. – Simple games, noon - Pinochle, 1 p.m. – Knitting.
Friday, Dec. 3
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Writer’s Workshop, 6 p.m. – WOU Tree Lighting.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Making Spirits Bright – downtown Monmouth events all afternoon.
Monday, Dec. 6
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Hand & Foot
Tuesday, Dec. 7
8 a.m. – Yoga, noon – Pinochle, 1 p.m. – Ponytail.
Wednesday, Dec. 8 8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. – Ten Minute Writing, 6:30 p.m. – Music Jam. Monmouth
Senior Community Center is located at 180 S. Warren Street Monmouth, OR 97361, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you have questions about events and activities in the building call 503-838-5679.
