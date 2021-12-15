American Legion Christmas party
The American Legion and Auxiliary Post No. 20 annual Christmas party is Dec. 18 for all members and their family at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, at 1486 Levens St.
Set up starts at 4 p.m., with the potluck dinner starting at 5 p.m.
There will be a gift exchange after the dinner.
Helland Family concert at Salt Creek
The Helland Family will ring in the season with song on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
The show is free and is at Salt Creek Baptist Church, 15075 Salt Creek Road, Dallas.
Cookies will be served.
Holiday window display contest begins
The business owners of downtown Dallas are all set for the Annual Holiday Window Display Contest. Judging started on Saturday, Dec. 11 and will continue until Dec. 23.
Judging this year will include a “People’s Choice”, so make sure you pick up a ballot and vote for your four top favorite displays.
Ballots are located throughout the businesses in downtown.
The event is sponsored by the Dallas Downtown Association and the Dallas Arts Association. Winners will be announced on Christmas Eve for a nice little holiday surprise for several business owners.
Ballots available at: Some Things — 745 Main St.; First American Title — 807 Main St,; Dallas Antique Mall — 811 Main St,; Brixius Jewelers — 837 Main St,; Main Street Emporium — 857 Main St.; Bel Salone — 865 Main St,; Henry and Me Boutique — 930 Main St,; Corby’s Public House — 962 Main St; Karma Coffee — 1062 Main St,; Grandma’s Attic — 167 Court St,; Heartstrings — 137 Court St,; The Decorated Wall — 186Mill St,; and Bliss Beauty Bar — 128 Mill St.
Rickreall Christmas Pageant display at museum
In 2012, after 66 years, the Rickreall Christmas Pageant had to shut down and all the costumes and props were donated to the Polk County History Museum.
Every year since then (except last year due to COVID-19) there has been a display showing scenes from the pageant just inside the front doors of the museum.
This year, four of the pageant participants, Jay Scharf, Pam Scharf, Rod Watson and Sharon Watson came in to set up “Scene VIII Herod’s Palace”.
Come on by and take a look to revive old memories of the pageant or show your children part of your life way back then.
Visitors will find the museum is decked out for Christmas with vintage decorations as well as modern materials, in addition to the pageant display.
The museum is located south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds parking lot in Rickreall.
For more information about this program or the museum check out: www.polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 503-623-6251.
Monmouth Garden Club cancels sale
The Monmouth Garden Club has canceled its annual Holiday Greens Sale for 2021, but intends to bring it back for 2022.
Each December the Garden Club creates and sells holiday wreaths and table decorations to the public.
However, during 2020 and 2021, in the interest of protecting everyone, the club canceled the holiday sale. Even though the event won’t be held this year, the club looks forward welcoming customers in December 2022.
Indy Elks hold Hoop Shoot
The Independence Elks Lodge and The Gate in Independence hosts The Elks Hoop Shoot on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
The event is open to girls and boys ages 8 to 13. Free registration starts at 3 p.m.
The Gate is located at 1501 Monmouth St., Independence.
For more information: nancybrentsgreer@yahoo.com.
Monmouth Seniors hold event for old and young
The Monmouth Senior Center and Monmouth Public Library will hold an event celebrating the first day of winter, “A Grand Winter Day,” on Dec. 21 starting at 10:30 a.m.
The celebrations is perfect for grandparents and their grandchildren ages 3 and older, with a story time, hot cocoa and a winter craft. The program is hosted by the Monmouth Public Library at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St., Monmouth.
Masks and registration are required. Call 503-838-5678 or stop by the senior center to register.
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth, has another take-and-make craft project for children available while supplies last.
The winter-themed craft supplies are available at the library until Saturday.
For more information: 503-751-0182.
Monmouth Senior Center Calendar
Wednesday, Dec. 15
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. – Ten Minute Writing, 6:30 p.m. - Music Jam.
Thursday, Dec. 16
8 a.m. -– Yoga, 11 a.m. – Simple games, noon – Pinochle, 1 p.m. - Knitting.
Friday, Dec. 17
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch exercise, 10 a.m. – Writer’s workshop, 1 p.m. – Holiday Bingo Celebration & Fundraiser.
Monday, Dec. 20
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Hand and Foot.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
8 a.m. – Yoga, 10:30 a.m. – A Grand Winter Day, noon -–Pinochle, 1 p.m. – Ponytail.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. -–Stretch exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. – Ten Minute Writing.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Center Closed
Friday, Dec. 24
Center Closed
Saturday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas
Monday, Dec. 27
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch exercise, 10 a.m. -–Hand and Foot.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
8 a.m. -– Yoga, noon – Pinochle, 1 p.m. – Ponytail.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. – Ten Minute Writing.
Thursday, Dec. 30
8 a.m. – Yoga, 11 a.m. – Simple games, noon -–Pinochle, 1 p.m. – Knitting.
Friday, Dec. 31
Center Closed
