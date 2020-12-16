Read Christmas ‘Storywalk’ in Dallas
The Dallas Public Library, Dallas Downtown Association and local businesses are teaming to feature a kid’s Christmas “Storywalk” in downtown Dallas. Participants are invited to walk through downtown Dallas reading the illustrated pages of “Merry Christmas, Squirrels!” by Nancy Rose.
The story will be posted on windows of downtown businesses.
The Dallas Library will provide maps of the business windows featuring each numbered page of the book. Get the maps at the library through their curbside service. Just pull up to the library entrance off Jefferson Street and call the curbside number posted on the book drop.
After completing the storywalk, participants can call the library at 503-623-2633 to have their name entered into a drawing for a prize. The storywalk runs through December.
DACC hosts ‘State of the Chamber’
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerces will hold its “State of the Chamber” luncheon virtually on Monday, Dec. 21.
Struggles and triumphs of 2020 will be discussed, as well as goals for 2021. The board of directors for the next year will also be elected at the luncheon.
For more information or to find a link to the luncheon, go to the DACC Facebook page, Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.
Help find the Gingerbread man
The Gingerbread Man is busy spreading candy canes downtown, and you can find him to win a prize in the Gingerbread Man Scavenger Hunt.
There are 10 businesses that he is hiding inside waiting to be found. He is also peaking outside hoping you will not pass him by. Here is a clue, there are at least 20 locations he can be found.
Pick up your scavenger hunt clues and forms at Some Things, 745 Main St. Return your form by this Saturdday to be entered into a holiday drawing.
M-I Chamber holds ‘Thirsty Thursday’
Join your business friends and neighbors for the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce’s monthly “Thirsty Thursday” at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. The virtual get-together allows members to network, voice appreciation for neighboring businesses and give information about your business or business event.
Admission is free to chamber members and non-members.
This month’s event is hosted by Partnerships in Community Living and will be in our “Zoom Room.” Go to the chamber’s website to find the link: www.micc-or.org.
Christmas storefront contest continues
Don’t miss your chance to vote on your favorite decorations in downtown Dallas.
Come see the creative Christmas-themed entries of 19 local businesses in the 2020 Storefront and Window Contest Display Contest.
Voting continues through this Saturday.
The top three businesses who receive the most votes will receive cash prizes donated by the Dallas Downtown Association and the Dallas Arts Association.
Ballots are located at Some Things, 745 Main St.; Dallas Antique Mall, 811 Main St.; and Main Street Emporium, 857 Main St.
Pictures will be posted on the Dallas Downtown Associations Facebook page. If you would like a ballot emailed to you, contact Eddie Nelson at eddiemn12@rocketmail.com.
