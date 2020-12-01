Toys needed for tots
Tracey Weston, owner of Fee Mail Depot, once again is spearheading the annual Polk County’s Toys for Tots drive. You can drop off an unwrapped toy at Fee Mail Depot, 169 Broad St. S. in Monmouth.
If you, or someone you know is in need of toys for Christmas, schedule a no-contact appointment by calling 503-339-4955.
Warm & Fuzzy drive continues
Deb Darr hosts the annual Warm & Fuzzy clothing drive until Jan. 6, 2021.
The drive collects sweaters, jackets, socks, hats, gloves and other warm articles of new or gently used clothing.
These clothes will be distributed in Polk County to those in need.
The drop site is the Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St. Dallas.
Clothing may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, in the drop off bin by the Work Station.
Search for the Gingerbread Man
Downtown Dallas will host the “Gingerbread Man Scavenger Hunt” starting on Saturday.
“The Gingerbread Man will have a new resident running around downtown Dallas starting Saturday, spreading candy canes around,” said Dallas Downtown Association’ s Eddie Nelson. “He will be in open businesses where the candy canes can be found or will be peaking around. Poor little Ginger. He finally gets so tired he just has to lay down.”
Those joining the scavenger hunt will count gingerbread men that are hanging downtown. Find the sleeping Gingerbread Man and receive a surprise.
Pick up your scavenger hunt and clue sheet at Some Things, 745 Main St., Dallas and return by Dec. 19 to be entered in a random drawing. This event is being sponsored by Some Things and Dallas Health & Vitality Essentials.
Visit the DDA Facebook page for more details.
Dallas dressed for Christmas
The Dallas Downtown Association and Dallas Arts Association is sponsoring the Annual Storefront & Window Decoration Contest, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the three businesses that receive the most votes. Show your support for our local downtown businesses by giving them your vote. Ballots can be picked up at Main Street Emporium, 857 Main St. and Some Things 745 Main St., starting on Dec. 5. Voting will continue through Dec. 19.
Visit the DDA Facebook page for more details.
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
The Dallas Meals on Wheels program is searching for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors and volunteers to help in the kitchen.
Delivery days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Volunteer hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a minimum of one hour per day, per week. Those interested in this opportunity will need to complete an application packet and pass a background check. To learn more or sign up, contact NorthWest Senior & Disability Services’ volunteer coordinator at zaira.flores@nwsds.org or 503-304-3451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.