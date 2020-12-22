Read Christmas ‘Storywalk’
Looking to get outside for a walk during winter break? The Dallas Public Library, Dallas Downtown Association and local businesses are teaming to feature a kid’s Christmas “Storywalk” in downtown Dallas throughout December. Participants are invited to walk through downtown Dallas reading the illustrated pages of “Merry Christmas, Squirrels!” by Nancy Rose.
The story will be posted on windows of downtown businesses.
The Dallas Library will provide maps of the business windows featuring each numbered page of the book. Get the maps at the library through their curbside service. Just pull up to the library entrance off Jefferson Street and call the curbside number posted on the book drop.
After completing the storywalk, participants can call the library at 503-623-2633 to have their name entered into a drawing for a prize.
Catch the Gnome on the roam
Head to downtown Independence for the Gnome on the Roam Scavenger Hunt through Jan. 9.
There are more than 15 gnomes painted and hung on shop windows along Main Street and C Street with hidden items for you and your family to try to find within the paintings.
Scavenger hunt forms can be found in front of Indy Commons, 154 S. Main St., and in several downtown businesses. Pick one up and find the items hidden throughout the windows downtown and return the form to the drop box, (located at Indy Commons), for your chance to win.
Those who submit a finished scavenger hunt form will be entered into our weekly drawing for a $20 gift certificate to any downtown business.
Warm & Fuzzy runs until Jan. 6
Deb Darr hosts the annual Warm & Fuzzy clothing drive until Jan. 6, 2021.
The drive collects sweaters, jackets, socks, hats, gloves and other warm articles of new or gently used clothing.
These clothes will be distributed in Polk County to those in need.
The drop site is the Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas.
Clothing may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, in the drop off bin by the Work Station.
Join the Winter Reading Program
Readers of all ages can participate in Dallas Library’s Winter Reading Program.
Sign up at dallaslibraryoregon.readsquared.com. or download the READsquared phone app.
Reading time is logged online to acquire points to enter prize raffles. Book reviews can be submitted for extra points. This program supports lifelong learning and a love of reading for everyone. The program runs from Dec. 28 through Feb.12, 2021. You can sign up at any time during the Winter Reading Program.
Free COVID testing at fairgrounds
Medical Teams International will facilitate free COVID-19 testing at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Anyone is welcome to attend by making an appointment and filling out a voucher at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
No symptoms or I.D. are required to be tested.
The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at Building C at the fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.